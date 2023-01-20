Northeast Athletic Hall of Fame returns Jan. 28

It’s been 45 years since Terri Amend led her basketball team in scoring as Lincoln Northeast halted the Omaha Burke girls’ 20-game winning streak.

Burke would gain revenge later that year with an opening-round win over LNE at the state tournament, but it’s a feat that Amend continues to cherish.

“I was our team’s center at five-foot-eight, and their post player was six-foot-two,” Amend recalled of that big upset in front of a noisy crowd at the NU Coliseum. “My uncle (Hank Amend) was Burke’s athletic director at the time, so it was pretty special.”

That feat – and the Northeast Rockets’ historic win that season that snapped the Lincoln East girls’

48-game winning streak – are stories that Amend – now Terri Heideman – enjoys sharing with her three children and six grandchildren.

Memories of those days of yore were resurrected recently when the former first team All-City basketball honoree was notified of her selection to the Lincoln Northeast High School Athletic Hall of Fame.

“It’s always been hard for our children to think their parents could ever be athletes,” mused the former female athlete, whose husband of 35 years, Roger, played high school football in Seneca, Kansas.

Returning to the Havelock Social Hall following a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the event will take place Saturday, Jan 28. Six individuals, a Wall of Honor recipient and members of three state tournament runner-up teams will be inducted following a social hour beginning at 5:30 p.m. and a dinner at 7 p.m.

Next generation

All three of the Heidemans’ children – Nicole Pick, Kelsey Gydesen and Alex Heideman – picked up where their parents left off:

- Kelsey was a member of the 2008 state championship volleyball team at Lincoln Pius X.

- Alex played on a state baseball tournament runner-up team at Pius X, earned NAIA All-American honors at Nebraska Wesleyan University, and coaches the Union Bank team in the Legion program.

- Nicole coaches her daughter’s volleyball team in the Kansas City area.

HONOREES

Wall of Honor: Roger Elrod

Background: Purchased Anderson Studio in 1976, moved it from 1036 O St. to 2951 N. 70th St. in 1981. Started working with Northeast during the Bob Els coaching days.

Family: He and his wife, Virginia, have two children. Daughter Amy and her husband, Greg Kennedy, have two children, Cole and Nathan. Son Ryan and his wife, Angie, also have two children, Jaden and Joslyn.

Comments: “This award is a great honor. The athletic office at Northeast High School runs a well-oiled machine. That’s why it’s been such a great gig over the years.”

Teams

1942 state runner-up boys basketball

Achievements: Coached by Cliff Bosley, the high school’s first basketball coach, the team won five postseason games before losing in the finals to Lincoln High.

Team members: Bill Laub, Cliff Squires, Rex Mercer, Ed Wilson, Max Long, Keith Sutton, John Johnston, Frank Meyer, Bob Watson and Dick Ward. Manager: Jack Hill.

1948 state runner-up boys basketball

Achievements: Coach “Dawdy” Hawkins’ team was Mid-East co-champs, district champs and city champs. The team finished 16-4, losing the state title game to Grand Island.

Team members: Bob Allen, Gayle Peck, Mark Martin, Jack Woods, Neal Schappaugh, Burl Kreps, Cecil Voils, Bruce Evens, John Niederhause, Hoyt Hultberg, Wylie Rowan, Ronnie Butler and Dick Allen. Manager: Jack Pickel.

1966 state runner-up boys basketball

Achievements: Coach Ed Johnson’s team finished 17-3, the school’s finest since the 1962 championship. Three players made the All-City team: Jack Ketterer, John Brown and Cliff Livingston. They won four postseason games before losing to Boys Town in the finals.

Team members: Jack Ketterer, John Brown, Paul Topliff, Rick Collura, Cliff Livingston, Hal Smith, Mike Zimmerman, Rex Mercer, Wally Winter, Chris Rosenstock, Bill Fagler, Jim Knight and Jerry Colvert. Managers: Mike Loos and Ron Johnson.

Individual honorees

Bob Star, Class of 1951

Achievements: As a junior in 1950, he helped the Rockets win their first state football championship, lettered in football as a junior and senior. As a sprinter on the 1951 track team, his 880-yard relay team won the gold medal at the Nebraska state track meet with a time of 1:33.6. Earned a football scholarship to Doane College after graduating from Northeast in 1951. Enlisted in the Navy from 1952-1954, later enrolled at Nebraska Wesleyan University, where he earned three football letters and acted as an assistant coach in 1957.

Work history: Coached at eight Nebraska high schools in 25 years, working at schools in Sargent, St. Paul, Kearney, Seward, Beatrice, North Platte, Lincoln and a second stint at Seward, where he retired in 1983.

Family: He and his wife of 59 years, Gail, have three children – Kimberly, Bart and Jennifer – and seven grandchildren. (Bob Star passed away in 2017. His family remembers him fondly as a great athlete and coach and an even better husband, father and grandfather.)

Terri Amend, Class of 1978

Achievements: Combined for five letters (three in basketball, two in volleyball). Second team All-City basketball selection by Lincoln Journal Star (1977), first-team pick in 1978. All-State basketball honors from Omaha World-Herald and second team All-State from Journal Star. Played on a basketball team that snapped Lincoln East’s 48-game winning streak in a showdown at the Coliseum. Was high scorer in helping LNE end Omaha Burke’s 20-game basketball winning streak

Work history: Worked 37 years for Nebraska Book Company, 34 of those years in IT department.

Family: She and her husband of 35 years, Roger Heideman, have three children – Nicole, Alex and Kelsey – and six grandchildren.

Erwin Swiney, Class of 1997

Achievements: Earned two letters in football and three in track. Stellar senior season in track included being district champion in the 100m, 200m and 4x100 relay, winning Class A and All-Class Gold medal in 100 meters at the state track meet, and becoming the only runner to beat Eric Crouch in the 100m. He came in second in the 200m at the state meet. Went on to excel in football at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, becoming only the second player since WWII to start in the secondary as a true freshman. Played three seasons with the Green Bay Packers. Currently coaching defensive backs for the Redwolves 7vs7 team.

Family: He and his wife of 17 years, Jandrea, have two daughters, Jazera and Jaleh.

Andy Janssen, Class of 2002

Achievements: Combined for five letters (three in baseball, two in basketball). Two time All-Conference, All-City and Super State selection in baseball. After graduation, played baseball at Hutchinson Junior College and later attended Southeast Community College.

Work history: Part owner of Janssen Licensing Services Inc., where he has worked for 17 years.

Family: He and his wife, Nikki, have two daughters, Bella and Harper, who are “future Rockets.”

Sarah Larson, Class of 2011

Achievements: Combined to earn eight letters in softball and track at Northeast. Earned All-City and All-State honors in softball. In four years of track, earned more than 60 event medals. Broke the school record in the 3,200 meters in 2010 and held it until 2020. Won the 3,200-meter gold medal at the state track meet in 2010, as well as the KFOR Sportscaster Scholarship and the Bun Galloway award. Went on to attend UNL, where she was a member of the cross country and track team and earned a degree in business administration.

Work history: She is the human resources manager at TELCOR in Lincoln.

Family: She and her husband, Anthony, have three dogs: Goldie, Diamond and Onyx.

Chelsea Cox, Class of 2012

Achievements: Three-sport athlete who earned 12 letters at Northeast. She earned Academic All-Conference for softball, swimming and soccer. LPS Scholar Athlete Award all four years, Academic All-State for softball and Sertoma Award. Made varsity softball team as a freshman and knocked in winning run in first game of the season.

Work history: Earned a degree in Spanish and sociology at UNL. Taught English in Spain before receiving her master’s in Teaching, Learning, and Teacher Education. Currently in her third year of teaching Spanish at Lincoln High.

Family: She and her husband, Ryan, have been married since 2018 and have a daughter, Skylar.

Members of the Lincoln Northeast High School Athletic Hall of Fame board are Chuck Adams, Jeff Pierce, Lori Adams, Cindy Tyrrel-Hennen, Kari Amen, Clayton Heath, Mike Hosek, Marcia Motz and Jeff Motz.

Tickets may be purchased from board members and at the door.