The Lincoln North Star High School Theatre Department will present four performances of the Broadway musical “Into the Woods!” on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, March 2-4, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, March 5, at 2 p.m.

“Into the Woods,” with music by Stephen Sondheim and a storyline based on the book by James Lapine, follows a baker and his wife who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King's Festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk.

When the baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a witch's curse, the two set off on a journey to break the curse. Everyone's wish is granted, but the consequences of their actions return to haunt them later with disastrous results.

The cast of more than 20 students features seniors Nolan Novacek as the Baker, Aysha Alexander as the Baker’s Wife, and juniors Anna Metzger as the Witch, Jocelynn Messersmith as Cinderella and Elijah Standeven as Jack. Standout roles include junior Regan Perdew as Little Red Riding Hood and sophomore Christopher Freeman as the Wolf.

Lincoln North Star Theatre will spotlight a technical crew of over 25 students coordinating all aspects of the show including lights, sound, costumes, set, makeup/hair and props. Additionally, a pit orchestra featuring North Star student instrumentalists will accompany the performers.

“’Into the Woods’ is one of Broadway’s most celebrated musicals,” said Director Lindsay Masin. “The beautiful music, combined with the classic characters we all know and love, take us on a journey to discover what it really means to wish for something more. We cannot wait to welcome you into the woods with us!”

Tickets will be available at the door or at https://lnstheatre.seatyourself.biz.