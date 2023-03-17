Applications and recordings must be submitted by Monday, April 3, for the Nebraska Jazz Orchestra's 2023 Young Jazz Artist Competition.

Finalists will be invited to a live audition at 1 p.m. Sunday, April 23, at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, 1200 S. 40th St.

The winning Young Jazz Artist will perform with the Nebraska Jazz Orchestra May 9 at the Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel.

The competition is open to musicians middle school age and older who will not have not reached their 22nd birthday on or before May 9 and who perform bass, drums, guitar, piano, trumpet, trombone or saxophone instruments.

For the preliminary round, competitors must submit a recorded audition that includes two improvised solos with live or recorded accompaniment, such as Jamey Aebersold recordings. One recording should include four choruses of blues in any key in a jazz (swing) style, and the other should contain two choruses of a well-known jazz standard (not blues) in any key at any tempo (Latin styles and ballads are acceptable).

For drummers, demonstrate a 30-second groove with some fills and kicks followed by a brief solo in the following styles: funk, fast swing, shuffle and samba.

The winner will receive a $750 prize, the opportunity to perform with the Nebraska Jazz Orchestra May 9 and recognition in the program. The runner-up will receive a $250 prize and recognition in the program.

For more information, contact the Nebraska Jazz Orchestra office at 402-477-8446 or email njo@artsincorporated.org.