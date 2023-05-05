The Nebraska Jazz Orchestra (NJO) will perform its final concert of the season featuring the music of David Sharp as well as the 2023 Young Jazz Artist winner at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, at the Cornhusker Marriott Hotel, 333 S. 13th St.

Sharp was a long-time member of the NJO saxophone section before moving to Ottumwa, Iowa, where he teaches at Indian Hills Community College. He has written many arrangements and original compositions for the NJO over the years, and his pieces have also been included on NJO's CDs. This concert will pay tribute to his music.

Young Jazz Artist winner

Each year an outstanding jazz musician under age 22 is selected as a part of the Young Jazz Artist competition. This year's winner is Keaton Clark, a sophomore Music Education major at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln focusing on saxophone. Throughout his young career, Clark has had many teachers who have influenced him, especially in the jazz genre. He has had a number of great opportunities, including being first chair alto in the Iowa All State Jazz Band in 2021, clinical experience with Lincoln Northeast High School, teaching private lessons at Lincoln High School, and gigs in the Lincoln and Des Moines area.

Runner-up Young Jazz Artist is multi-instrumentalist and composer Richard Batelaan, whose music finds the balance between complexity, artistry and accessibility. As a double major in music performance and physics at UNL, he has gigging experience on saxophone, piano, vocals, flute and clarinet, as well as research experience in architectural acoustics, bioacoustics and rocket acoustics.

Additionally, this concert will feature the 2023 Young Lions All-Star Band, an audition-based band formed by young jazz musicians throughout the community.

Tickets are $28 for adults and $10 for students. For tickets, contact the Nebraska Jazz Orchestra at 402-477-8446 or njo@artsincorporated.org.