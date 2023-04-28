The 36th annual National Federation of Women’s Clubs (NFWC) Sophomore Pilgrimage recently took place at our Nebraska State Capitol.

Attending were 26 students, their sponsors and club members. Eleven clubs participated as student sponsors, including Belvidere, Bennington, Champion Jr., Heritage League of Lincoln, Howells, Kearney, Papillion Jr., Raymond, Seward, Seward Jr. and Stella Research.

NFWC State President Karen Crandall and Jane Sonneland, chair, welcomed those in attendance. Representing five offices of our government were the following speakers in order of presentation: Senator Julie Slama, Secretary of State Bob Evnen, Deputy Auditor Craig Kubicek, Attorney General’s Director of Communication Suzanne Gage, and Governor Jim Pillen.

Following their educational presentations, the sophomore group observed the State Legislature in session.

A buffet luncheon took place in the formal dining setting of the Governor’s Mansion. Many of the students had the opportunity to meet and visit with the senator from their district over lunch.

The afternoon session began in the Supreme Court Room with a presentation by Justice Stephanie Stacy and ended with a guided tour of the Capitol building.