Registration is open for the 2023 Nebraska Youth Climate Summit, a free event that will take place from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s East Campus Union.

The summit will feature youth-led presentations and interactive activities, conversations with climate action leaders from across Nebraska, lunch and a keynote presentation by Louise Mabulo, a young environmentalist, farmer and chef from the Philippines.

Participants can also interact with each other in breakout sessions.

The event is open to young people ages 15-25. Educators and adult sponsors who wish to bring student groups to participate are also encouraged to register.

“We’re excited to have Louise Mabulo share her story of the power of resilience, imagination and courage to address the causes and impacts of climate change,” said event organizer Ken Winston.

“We are also excited that young people will be able to learn from experts, share experiences and expand their imaginations about solutions to the climate crisis.”

This year’s summit will also feature presentations on renewable energy, new agricultural methods and sustainable business, as well as an update on climate planning by Nebraska State Climatologist Dr. Martha Durr.

The Nebraska Youth Climate Summit started in 2016. The summits provide unique opportunities for young people to have conversations with elected officials, learn about methods of civic engagement from a variety of perspectives, including conservative policy ideas, foster intergenerational connections and advocate for solutions to the climate crisis.

The event is supported by a grant from Humanities Nebraska. Sponsors include Nebraska Interfaith Power & Light, Nebraska Sierra Club, Nebraskans for Peace, Nebraska Elder Climate Legacy, Conservation Nebraska, Daugherty Water for Food Global Institute, Carson+Co Global, and multiple UNL colleges, departments and organizations.

Learn more and register at www.nebraskaipl.org/nebraska_youth_climate.