Nebraska Women in STEM Conference to feature Calandrelli

Emily Calandrelli, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) communicator, host and co-executive producer of the hit Netflix series “Emily’s Wonder Lab,” will be the featured speaker at the inaugural Nebraska Women in STEM Conference Thursday, March 23, at the Graduate Hotel, 141 N. Ninth St.

The conference is themed “Nebraska Women: Strive Thrive Empower Mentor.”

Calandrelli is an MIT-trained engineer who is also an executive producer and Emmy-nominated host of FOX’s “Xploration Outer Space,” and was a correspondent on Netflix’s “Bill Nye Saves the World.”

“We are thrilled to have Emily Calandrelli join us for our inaugural conference,” said Nebraska Cures Executive Director Amanda McGill Johnson. “Ms. Calandrelli’s love of STEM is infectious, as is her commitment to inspiring more women and girls to embrace STEM careers and the role of science in their lives.”

The conference schedule will feature opportunities for women to develop their personal and professional identity, as well as build networks of support to help them achieve their goals.

“Our goal is for conference attendees to leave with new connections and additional tools to help them feel supported and more confident as they navigate their careers in STEM,” said Bio Nebraska Assistant Director Sasha Forsen. “Knowing the important role that establishing connections can have on professional success, the Nebraska Women in STEM conference will highlight mentorship and building professional networks.”

Conference registration is $125 per person. Due to limited capacity, early registration is encouraged. Registration and sponsorship opportunities are available at www.nebraskawomeninstem.com/event/nebraska-women-in-stem-conference.

The conference is part of the Nebraska Women in STEM Initiative started by Bio Nebraska and Nebraska Cures as a result of the Nebraska Women in STEM: Listen Then Act report, conducted by the University of Nebraska Center for Public Affairs Research.