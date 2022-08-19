Nebraska Diving Club Zone D and Junior National results

Twelve divers from the Nebraska Diving Club (NDC) traveled to Columbia, Missouri, to compete in the Zone D Championships June 23-25, and 10 competed at the Junior National Championships July 25-Aug. 2 in Midland, Texas.

At the Zone D Championships, Nebraska Diving Club placed fourth in the Team Division out of 24 teams competing.

The meet drew 190 divers from all over the country, including Airborne Diving Academy (Omaha), Ripfest (Indiana), Longhorn Aquatics (Texas), Pacific Diving Academy (California), Windy City Diving (Illinois, Schroeder Diving Team (Wisconsin), Iowa Diving Club, Minnesota Diving Club, West Florida Lightning Aquatics, and Coral Springs Diving (Florida).

Divers who placed in the top 10 on springboard and top seven on platform at the Zone D Championships qualified for the Junior National Diving Championships with 570 competitors. Owen Farr competed in the finals by finishing in the top 12 in all three events, placing fourth on 1-meter, ninth on 3-meter and fifth on Platform.

Individual results from the Zone D Championships are:

1 Meter Girls

12-13: Devri Hatt, 6th; Payton Strope, 17th;

16-18: Ryane Neal, 10th; Eve Nelson, 14th.

3 Meter Girls

12-13: Devri Hatt, 7th;

16-18: Ryane Neal, 7th; Ellee Delcamp, 9th; and Eve Nelson, 15th.

Platform Girls

12-13 Devri Hatt, 7th; Payton Strope, 8th;

16-18 Ryane Neal, 3rd; Eve Nelson, 8th.

1 Meter Boys

11-Under: Owen Farr, 2nd; Grant Heninger, 6th; Howie Rose, 9th;

12-13: Colin Farr, 7th;

14-15: Gus Rose, 11th;

16-18: David Hatt, 10th.

3 Meter Boys

11-Under: Owen Farr, 3rd; Grant Heninger, 7th;

12-13: Colin Farr, 7th;

14-15: Gus Rose, 10th;

16-18: David Hatt, 13th.

Platform Boys

11-Under: Owen Farr, 3rd;

12-13: Colin Farr, 3rd;

14-15: Gus Rose, 3rd; and

16-18: David Hatt, 5th.

Divers competing at Junior Nationals

Devri Hatt, Preliminaries, 1m, 3m and Platform;

Ellee Delcamp, Preliminaries, 3m;

Ryane Neal, Preliminaries, 1m and 3m; Semifinals, Platform;

Eve Nelson, Preliminaries, Platform;

David Hatt, Preliminaries, 1m, 3m and Platform;

Grant Heninger, Preliminaries, 1m and 3m;

Colin Farr, Preliminaries, 1m and 3m; Semifinals, Platform;

Owen Farr, Finals, 1m, 3m and Platform;

Howie Rose, Preliminaries, 1m; and

Gus Rose, Preliminaries, 1m and 3m; Semifinals, Platform.

The Nebraska Diving Club operates year-round at the Devaney Sports Complex and trains divers from the novice level to the national and international competitive levels.

The club is now accepting new members, and anyone interested in joining is invited to try a practice at no charge. To try a practice or for more information regarding the Learn to Dive Team or Competitive Teams, contact Head Coach Landon Marzullo at lmarzullo@huskers.com or Ann Neal at anndiver85@yahoo.com. You can also visit the NDC’s website at nebraskadivingclub.com.