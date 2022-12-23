Nebraska Diving Club wins at Minnesota Invitational

Divers from the Nebraska Diving Club (NDC) traveled to Minneapolis, Minnesota, to compete in the Minnesota Winter Invitational on Dec. 10.

The meet included teams from Minnesota Diving Academy, North Star Diving Club and Rochester Diving Club. The NDC placed 1st in the team division, as well as the boys’ and girls’ divisions.

Meet High Point Awards for the boys’ events went to Grant Heninger, 1st; Colin Farr, 2nd; Owen Farr, 3rd; and Evan Farr, 4th. Meet High Point Awards for the girls’ events went to Ryane Neal, 1st; and Lydia Speaker, 4th.

Individual results from the meet are as follows:

1 Meter Girls:

14-15: Lydia Speaker, 2nd

16-18: Ryane Neal, 1st

3 Meter Girls:

14-15: Lydia Speaker, 4th

16-18: Ryane Neal, 1st

Platform Girls:

14-15 Lydia Speaker, 2nd

16-18 Ryane Neal, 2nd

1 Meter Boys:

11-Under: Grant Heninger, 1st

12-13: Colin Farr, 1st; Owen Farr, 2nd

16-18: Evan Farr, 1st

3 Meter Boys:

11-Under: Grant Heninger, 1st

12-13: Colin Farr – 3rd, Owen Farr, 4th

16-18: Evan Farr, 1st

Platform Boys:

11-Under: Grant Heninger, 1st

12-13: Colin Farr, 2nd; Owen Farr, 4th

16-18: Evan Farr, 1st

NDC will travel to West Fargo, North Dakota, in April for the USA Diving Region 8 Championships, and then to Madison, Wisconsin, in June for the USA Diving Zone D Championships.

The Nebraska Diving Club operates year-round at the Devaney Sports Center and trains divers from the novice level to the national and international competitive levels. The club is accepting new members, and anyone interested in joining is invited to try a practice at no charge.

To try a practice or for more information regarding the Learn to Dive Team or Competitive Teams, contact Head Coach Landon Marzullo at lmarzullo@huskers.com or Assistant Coach Ann Neal at anndiver85@yahoo.com. You can also visit the NDC’s website at nebraskadivingclub.com.