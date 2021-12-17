Nebraska Diving Club competes at Colorado Springs

Platform

The Nebraska Diving Club operates year-round at the Devaney Sports Complex and trains divers from the novice level to the national and international competitive level. The club is accepting new members, and anyone interested in joining is invited to try a practice at no charge. To try a practice or for more information about the Learn to Dive Team or Competitive Teams, contact Head Coach Landon Marzullo at lmarzullo@huskers.com or Ann Neal at anndiver85@yahoo.com. You can also visit nebraskadivingclub.com.