Nebraska Diving Club competes at Colorado Springs
Neb Diving Club divers

Nebraska Diving Club divers who competed at the Colorado Springers Flip Fest Nov. 13-14 in Colorado Springs, Colorado, are (front, from left) Howie Rose and Payton Strope; (back, from left) Owen Farr, Colin Farr, Gus Rose, Ryane Neal, Ellee Delcamp and Eve Nelson.

Eight Nebraska Diving Club (NDC) divers traveled to Colorado Springs, Colorado, Nov. 13-14 to compete in the Colorado Springers Fall Flip Fest, which took place at the United States Air Force Academy.

The meet drew more than 100 divers from clubs throughout the Midwest and Southwest including the host team, Colorado Springers (Colorado), Airborne Diving Academy (Nebraska), Mountain Hart Dive Club (Colorado), Norco Diving (Colorado), Wyoming Diving (Wyoming), Dive 5280 (Colorado), Lobo Diving Club (New Mexico), Sun Devil Divers (Arizona), BYU Cougar Diving (Utah) and East Valley Dive Club (Arizona).

NDC divers will compete in USA Diving Regional, Zone and National competitions and AAU competitions throughout 2022.

Individual results from the Colorado Springers Fall Flip Fest competition are:

1 Meter Girls

12-13: Payton Strope – 6th

14-15: Eve Nelson – 1st

16-18: Ryane Neal – 2nd

Ellee Delcamp – 9th

3 Meter Girls

Novice: Payton Strope – 5th

14-15: Eve Nelson – 1st

16-18: Ryane Neal – 1st

Ellee Delcamp – 5th

Platform

Open: Eve Nelson – 1st

Ryane Neal – 3rd

1 Meter Boys

9-Under: Howie Rose – 1st

10-11: Owen Farr – 1st

12-13: Gus Rose – 3rd

Colin Farr – 4th

3 Meter Boys

Novice: Howie Rose – 3rd

11-Under: Owen Farr – 1st

12-13: Colin Farr – 1st

Gus Rose – 3rd

Platform

Novice: Owen Farr – 4th

12-13: Colin Farr – 3rd

Gus Rose – 4th

The Nebraska Diving Club operates year-round at the Devaney Sports Complex and trains divers from the novice level to the national and international competitive level. The club is accepting new members, and anyone interested in joining is invited to try a practice at no charge. To try a practice or for more information about the Learn to Dive Team or Competitive Teams, contact Head Coach Landon Marzullo at lmarzullo@huskers.com or Ann Neal at anndiver85@yahoo.com. You can also visit nebraskadivingclub.com.

