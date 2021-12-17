Nebraska Diving Club competes at Colorado Springs

Eight Nebraska Diving Club (NDC) divers traveled to Colorado Springs, Colorado, Nov. 13-14 to compete in the Colorado Springers Fall Flip Fest, which took place at the United States Air Force Academy.
The meet drew more than 100 divers from clubs throughout the Midwest and Southwest including the host team, Colorado Springers (Colorado), Airborne Diving Academy (Nebraska), Mountain Hart Dive Club (Colorado), Norco Diving (Colorado), Wyoming Diving (Wyoming), Dive 5280 (Colorado), Lobo Diving Club (New Mexico), Sun Devil Divers (Arizona), BYU Cougar Diving (Utah) and East Valley Dive Club (Arizona).
NDC divers will compete in USA Diving Regional, Zone and National competitions and AAU competitions throughout 2022.
Individual results from the Colorado Springers Fall Flip Fest competition are:
1 Meter Girls
12-13: Payton Strope – 6th
14-15: Eve Nelson – 1st
16-18: Ryane Neal – 2nd
Ellee Delcamp – 9th
3 Meter Girls
Novice: Payton Strope – 5th
14-15: Eve Nelson – 1st
16-18: Ryane Neal – 1st
Ellee Delcamp – 5th
Platform
Open: Eve Nelson – 1st
Ryane Neal – 3rd
1 Meter Boys
9-Under: Howie Rose – 1st
10-11: Owen Farr – 1st
12-13: Gus Rose – 3rd
Colin Farr – 4th
3 Meter Boys
Novice: Howie Rose – 3rd
11-Under: Owen Farr – 1st
12-13: Colin Farr – 1st
Gus Rose – 3rd
Platform
Novice: Owen Farr – 4th
12-13: Colin Farr – 3rd
Gus Rose – 4th
