For the 14th year, the Ag Sack Lunch Program will educate fourth grade students across Nebraska. With both in-person and virtual options available, the reach of students continues to grow from Omaha to Scottsbluff while spreading education and awareness about Nebraska agriculture.

The in-person program provides students with a free lunch along with a 25-minute lesson about Nebraska agriculture. As many fourth grade classrooms visit the Nebraska State Capitol, this is an opportunity to educate students about where their food comes from and gain an appreciation for the meals they eat each day.

While students enjoy their lunches, they will hear a presentation about the important role agriculture plays in Nebraska’s economy, as well as the crops and livestock species that are raised in the state. The sack lunches consist of Nebraska-produced food items to emphasize the direct connection to Nebraska farms. Students also receive a deck of cards containing agriculture facts.

For classrooms that do not plan to visit the State Capitol, virtual presentations are available that include the same interactive presentation and deck of cards.

Reservations can be made online at www.agsacklunchprogram.com.

“The Ag Sack Lunch Program is pivotal in educating students about their food and how it is often grown in their own backyard,” said Kelly Brunkhorst, Nebraska Corn Board executive director. “This opportunity allows students to experience how much diversity is within their own state.”

“This popular program has been filled in a short period of time each year,” said Andy Chvatal, Nebraska Soybean Board executive director. “This is a testament to the need and desire for Nebraska agriculture education at a young age. We’re eager to have a program once again this year.”

The Ag Sack Lunch Program is sponsored by the Nebraska Corn Board, Nebraska Soybean Board, Nebraska Beef Council, Nebraska Pork Producers Association, Nebraska Poultry Industries, Nebraska Wheat Board and Midwest Dairy.