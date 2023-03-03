Ryane Neal, shown here on the 10-meter platform at Woods Pool in Lincoln, has signed with the Wisconsin Badgers’ swimming and diving team to become a freshman diver in the fall. Neal dives for the Lincoln Southwest High School swimming and diving team and the Nebraska Diving Club. She has earned high school All-American honors and has qualified for USA Diving Junior Nationals the past several years. Neal plans to compete in the 1-meter, 3-meter and platform events at Wisconsin and will major in Communications.