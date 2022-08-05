NCHS introduces Yolanda Robinson as COO

The Nebraska Children's Home Society has named Yolanda Robinson its chief operations officer.

In her role at NCHS, Robinson will oversee and manage all administration and operations, and provide leadership and oversight for risk management, information technology and infrastructure needs.

She comes to NCHS from Metropolitan Community College, where she has worked for the past nine years, most recently as director of the contact center and as an adjunct instructor. Her experience with project management, budgeting and operating procedures will be critical to enhancing the capacity of a growing organization.

“We’re thrilled to have Yolanda join our executive team,” NCHS CEO Lana Temple-Plotz said. “Her expertise in operations will be a strong addition to our work. She brings with her decades of experience working in a nonprofit environment.”

Robinson holds a Master of Public Administration and a bachelor's in sociology. Her extensive nonprofit experience includes Goodwill, Heartland Workforce Solutions and Heart Ministry Center. Her focus on building relationships is key to establishing a solid foundation for future success.

“I am excited to be a part of this great organization. NCHS does important work with integrity and care,” said Robinson. “In my role, I will work to support the organization's mission, the strategic plan, the workplace environment and all the program options for the children and families we serve.”

NCHS is a nonprofit organization established in 1893 that serves children and families throughout Nebraska. The organization puts “children first,” meaning that services are child-centered, focusing on the child’s best interests. Through three core services, Adoption, Foster Care and Family Support, NCHS works toward its vision of “a safe and loving family for every child.”

NCHS has offices in Lincoln, Omaha, Norfolk, Grand Island, North Platte and Scottsbluff. Learn more at nchs.org.