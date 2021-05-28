Naval Academy Midshipman Schieuer awarded scholarship

Naval Academy Midshipman 1st Class (senior) Natalie Schieuer, 21, of Walton, a Lincoln Pius X graduate, has been named a Knight-Hennessy scholar. The Knight-Hennessy Scholars program provides full funding for students to pursue a graduate degree at Stanford University.

Schieuer is one of 76 scholars selected to the program’s fourth cohort of students. More than 8,000 candidates competed for the scholarships awarded.

Schieuer is a mechanical engineering major and Spanish minor. She is a Trident Scholar and a Bowman Scholar, researching applications of piezoelectric materials to wireless power transfer.

As a midshipman, she interned remotely with the Army Research Laboratory in 2020. She studied abroad at the Spanish Naval Academy in Galicia, Spain, in the spring of 2020 and went on a Language, Regional Expertise and Culture trip to Uganda in 2019.

Schieuer served as a merit badge instructor for the USNA STEM Jamboree, and is a member of several honor societies including Phi Sigma Iota Foreign Language Honor Society and the Pi Tau Sigma Mechanical Engineering Honor Society.

In the fall of 2020, Schieuer served as the 7th Company commander. She currently serves as the 2nd Battalion operations officer and the Brigade Sea Trials safety officer.