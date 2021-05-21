Nature Center preschool open house May 25-28

The Pioneers Park Nature Center invites parents/guardians to attend a Preschool and Pre-kindergarten Open House May 25-28 at the Center, 3201 S. Coddington Ave.

Call 402-441-7895 to schedule a 15-minute visit. Current directed health measures will be followed.

Established in 2000, the preschool uses natural surroundings to teach shapes, colors, numbers and letters. The curriculum is designed to deepen children’s knowledge of Nebraska landscape and wildlife, and foster a love of learning and appreciation for nature.

The preschool for ages 3-4 is play-based, in which children learn by hiking, climbing, digging, building and being outdoors. Daily activities include hikes, story time, pretend play, art, music and movement, block play and group discussions.

The pre-kindergarten program for ages 4-5 builds on the preschool curriculum with opportunities for letter recognition, printing, math skills and journaling.

Preschool program schedule and fee:

• Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9-11:30 a.m., $105 per month.

Pre-kindergarten program schedule and fees:

• Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 9-11:30 a.m., $155 per month.