Myers receives Thomas Ediger music scholarship

Larissa Myers, a Lincoln East High School senior who has played violin and piano for 15 years and trombone for nine years, is among three winners of Thomas Ediger Scholarships for high school and college students of Nebraska Music Teachers Association (NMTA) members.

Myers started taking violin and piano lessons with her mother, Lisa Myers, and continues lessons with her. After graduating from the Suzuki Violin program, Larissa began studying with Dr. Ruth Meints of the Omaha Conservatory. On trombone she started with Tom Kelly, and currently takes lessons from Dr. Scott Anderson. Larissa plans to attend the University of Iowa in the fall, majoring in violin performance and music education.

Her career goal is to start a school for the performing arts including music, dance and theater.

The other Ediger scholarship winners are Edith Hickman and Alexis Nothelfer, both of Omaha.

Dr. Thomas Ediger was professor of music and director of choral activities at Peru State College and a long-time member of the Nebraska Music Teachers Association and Music Teachers National Association. He inspired many students through music and left a loving legacy. In 2020, NMTA established a high school and collegiate scholarship in his name through the funds he so generously left.

