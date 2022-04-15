Music at the Museum returns April 23

The Lincoln Children’s Museum, along with music fraternity Sigma Alpha Iota (SAI), are partnering once again to host Music at the Museum on Saturday, April 23, from 10 a.m.-noon at the Lincoln Children’s Museum, 1420 P St.

This educational event provides an opportunity for young children to explore the art of music through live performances, an "instrument petting zoo" and more.

After a two-year break forced by the pandemic, SAI member and event organizer Hannah Jo Smith is eager to bring the event back for both the children and SAI’s fraternity members.

“When children learn and experience how music can look, feel and sound like at a young age, they’re more likely to appreciate and integrate it throughout their lives, like so many of our members have,” Smith said.

Mandy Haase-Thomas, the museum’s director of operations and engagement, shares Smith’s sentiment.

“Our child-friendly environment, paired with SAI volunteers, gives children a place where they can gain exposure to music in a way they may not have experienced before,” Haase-Thomas said. “It’s a great way for children to learn through the power of play.”

Event activities are free with regular museum admission.

During the event, the main level of the museum will feature an “instrument petting zoo” where visitors can explore and play a variety of musical instruments. On the lower level, musicians will perform live on the Johnny Carson Theater stage. On the upper level, visitors can stop by Tinker Theater to create and take home their very own music-themed craft.

To learn more, visit www.lincolnchildrensmuseum.org.

