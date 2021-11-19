Murphy receives scholarship at Southern College of Optometry in Memphis

Andrew B. Murphy of Lincoln was recently honored with the Classes of ’60, ’61, ’63 Scholarship at Southern College of Optometry in Memphis, Tennessee. The award recognizes a student with outstanding leadership and professionalism and comes with a $2,500 monetary award.

Murphy is the son of Rebecca and Kelly Murphy and the grandson of Beverly Carroll. He is a graduate of Lincoln Southwest High School and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Each year, Southern College of Optometry recognizes its most outstanding students at a convocation ceremony in the fall semester. For the 2021-22 school year, 94 students were honored with awards and scholarships worth nearly $100,000.

For more information about the Southern College of Optometry, visit www.sco.edu.

