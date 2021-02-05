MTNA announces state music competition results

The state level of the Music Teachers National Association (MTNA) competition in Nebraska included 12 composition entries and 39 performance entries.
The event was conducted video-only for safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Among the 39 performance entrants were eight Junior, 19 Senior and 12 Young Artist students. Seventeen teachers had students participating in performance competition. Those teachers included Paul Barnes, Christie Beard, Mai Butler, Marina Fabrikant, Washington Garcia, Jennifer Novak Haar, Heejoung Kim, Anne Madison, Alan Mattingly, Ruth Meints, Momoro Ono, Jordan Redd, Stella Saperstein, Olga Smola, Kristin Taylor, Marcia Weibers and Patricia Will.
Brass - Young Artist
· Winner: Kayla Pracht (teacher Alan Mattingly) of Waverly;
· Alternate: Isabella Redd (Jordan Redd) of Lincoln;
· Honorable Mention: Timothy Aulner (Alan Mattingly) of Lincoln.
Brass judge was Dr. Erik Mahon, assistant professor of music at Morningside University, Sioux City, Iowa.
Piano – Junior
· Winner: Winston Schneider, Omaha (Anne Madison);
· Alternate: Nicole Liu, Omaha (Anne Madison);
· Honorable Mention: Austin Lewis, Omaha (Stella Saperstein).
Piano – Senior
· Winner: Ty Stephany, Brandon, South Dakota (Paul Barnes);
· Alternate: Nathan Liu, Omaha (Anne Madison);
· Honorable Mention: Crystal Huang, Omaha (Paul Barnes); Clara Kendrick, Lincoln (Paul Barnes); and Alexis Nothelfer, Omaha (Anne Madison).
Piano – Young Artist
· Winner: Tianyu Luo, Omaha (Washington Garcia);
· Alternate: Madeline Rogers, Lincoln (Paul Barnes);
· Honorable Mention: Cameron Berta, Lincoln (Paul Barnes); Rebekah Stiles, Lincoln (Paul Barnes); Yimeng Xu, Omaha (Washington Garcia).
Piano judges were Dr. Paul Higdon, adjunct professor at St. Louis Community College in St. Louis, Missouri; Dr. Kristian Klefstad, piano faculty member at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee; and Dr. Charles Schmidt, piano faculty member at Augustana University, Rock Island, Illinois.
String – Junior
· Winner: Pauline Lee, Omaha;
· Alternate: Taryn Gieger, Omaha;
· Honorable Mention: Anna Suh, Omaha (Ruth Meints teaches all three winners).
String – Senior
· Winner: Libby Meade, Omaha;
· Alternate: Larissa Myers, Lincoln;
· Honorable Mention: Rachel Wu, Omaha (Ruth Meints teaches all three winners).
String – Young Artist
· Representative: Sofiya Burmistrova, Omaha (Olga Smola).
String judge was Dr. John Fadial, professor of strings at the University of Wyoming, Laramie.
Woodwind – Senior
· Representative: Linda Xu, Omaha (Christie Beard).
Woodwind judge was Amy Porter, professor of flute at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor. (Porter was MTNA Woodwind Winner in 1980.)
Senior Piano Duet
· Representatives: Crystal Huang and Clarissa Tan (Paul Barnes).
State winners/representatives advance to video-only West-Central Division competition. Division winners/representatives compete in person at the MTNA National Conference (which this year will take place video-only).
Nebraska Music Teachers Composition Contest 2020
Three teachers participated in the state-level composition event: Regina Carnazzo, Kenneth Meints and Nancy Schoen. The results of the composition competition for Nebraska were as follows:
Elementary:
Representative: Braydon Fujon, student of Nancy Schoen of Lincoln.
Junior:
Winner: Winston Schneider, student of Kenneth Meints;
Honorable mention: Roger Young, student of Regina Carnazzo.
Senior:
Winner: Leo Wolcott, student of Regina Carnazzo.
Honorable mentions:
Eliza Young and Leah Faber, both students of Regina Carnazzo.
This year, the Nebraska judges were Phillip Schroeder, Victoria Sabo and Valerie Roth Roubos.
Composition results of the West Central Division
The following will advance to the MTNA National Competition.
Elementary:
Representative: Braydon Fujon, student of Nancy Schoen.
Junior:
Winner: Winston Schneider, student of Kenneth Meints.