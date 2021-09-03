Morrill Hall enters into environmental education partnership

The Nebraska Forest Service (NFS) and the University of Nebraska State Museum-Morrill Hall have entered a new partnership to bring unique environmental education to the Lincoln area.

Morrill Hall has signed on to become an “affiliate education center,” providing Project Learning Tree and Project WET (Water Education Today) materials to the Lincoln area. The museum has agreed to house various activity kits - aptly coined "Tree Trunks" - for check-out by local teachers, educators and the public. Each kit includes curricula and materials to lead environmental education lessons with students.

Additionally, Morrill Hall will host professional development opportunities focused on helping educators implement hands-on environmental education with their students.

“Our goal is to provide unique environmental learning opportunities for both teachers and their students, in order to inspire the next generation of tree planters in our great state,” said Jack Hilgert, conservation educator at NFS. “This partnership aligns this goal with the excellent educational programming Morrill Hall provides to youth, educators and the public."