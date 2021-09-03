Morrill Hall enters into environmental education partnership

The Nebraska Forest Service (NFS) and the University of Nebraska State Museum-Morrill Hall have entered a new partnership to bring unique environmental education to the Lincoln area.
Morrill Hall has signed on to become an “affiliate education center,” providing Project Learning Tree and Project WET (Water Education Today) materials to the Lincoln area. The museum has agreed to house various activity kits - aptly coined "Tree Trunks" - for check-out by local teachers, educators and the public. Each kit includes curricula and materials to lead environmental education lessons with students.
Additionally, Morrill Hall will host professional development opportunities focused on helping educators implement hands-on environmental education with their students.
“Our goal is to provide unique environmental learning opportunities for both teachers and their students, in order to inspire the next generation of tree planters in our great state,” said Jack Hilgert, conservation educator at NFS. “This partnership aligns this goal with the excellent educational programming Morrill Hall provides to youth, educators and the public."
Becoming an NFS-certified affiliate education center is a special designation for museums, nature centers and other educationally invested organizations that are especially focused on environmental and STEM education. The NFS is rolling out this new program partnership with several organizations this month including the Hastings Museum, Wildcat Hills Nature Center outside of Gering, and Keep Omaha Beautiful.
“We are excited to partner with Nebraska Forest Service to provide more supports for educators across the state," said Emily Brown, education supervisor at the museum. "Project Learning Tree and Project WET are wonderful resources and align nicely with our Cherish Nebraska and Hall of Nebraska Wildlife exhibits, so we are eager to provide more learning opportunities for educators and youth.”
Project Learning Tree uses forests as a “window to the world” to increase understanding of our complex environment. Project WET advances water education to understand global challenges and inspire local solutions. Both programs cultivate awareness and appreciation for Nebraska’s natural resources while stimulating the ability to make informed decisions on environmental issues, the commitment to take responsible action, and the aptitude to select sustainable choices to conserve these resources for future generations.
During the program's inaugural year, the NFS plans to establish several of these regionally focused partnerships thanks to grant funds provided by the Sustainable Forestry Initiative. Eventually, the agency hopes to have a community-level presence in all regions of Nebraska. Any organizations interested in becoming an affiliate education center should contact Jack Hilgert at jack.hilgert@unl.edu or 402-472-4749.