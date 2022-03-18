Moran Quintet to present ‘20th Century Gems’ March 27

The Glenn Korff School of Music’s Moran Woodwind Quintet will perform a “Twentieth-Century Gems” concert at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, March 27, in the Westbrook Music Building, room 119, at 11th and R streets on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln city campus.

The concert is free and open to the public. The concert will also be live webcast. Visit https://music.unl.edu/webcasts the day of the performance for the link.

“After a COVID-19 delay of almost two years, the Moran Woodwind Quintet is excited to be performing live together,” said John Bailey, the Richard H. Larson distinguished professor of music (flute). “We have chosen a varied program that contains an old standard (by Ibert); a work new to us (by Ewazen); a piece by Blumer, whose music we are known for, having recorded all of his woodwind quintets on three CDs; and a short, fun ending piece (by Plog) set to poems of humorist Ogden Nash. The intimate space of Westbrook Recital Hall lets the audience really get close to the action – and interaction.”

One of the most active and visible quintets in the Midwest, Moran is the resident faculty woodwind quintet of the Glenn Korff School of Music. In addition to Bailey, the quintet includes Diane Barger, professor of clarinet; Nathan Koch, assistant professor of bassoon; Alan Mattingly, professor of horn and assistant director; and William McMullen, professor of oboe.

The program includes “Trois pièces brèves” by Jacques Ibert, “Roaring Fork” by Eric Ewazen, Schweizer Quintett by Theodor Blumer and “Animal Ditties VI” by Anthony Plog.

The Moran Woodwind Quintet has recorded all of the wind quintets and two sextets by Blumer (1881-1964), who wrote numerous chamber works for winds in a lush, Romantic style reminiscent of Richard Strauss.

Formed in 1986 and named for the late John Moran, a former director of the UNL School of Music, the quintet has toured extensively. The Moran Quintet has recorded on Crystal Records and the Coronet label.

