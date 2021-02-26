Moore Middle School team advances to National Science Bowl finals

A team of students from Marilyn Moore Middle School won virtual regional competition Feb. 6 for the 2021 National Science Bowl (NSB) and will compete in the NSB National Finals this spring.

The NSB brings together thousands of middle and high school students from across the country to compete in a fast-paced question-and-answer format. The students solve technical problems and answer questions on a range of science disciplines including biology, chemistry, earth and space science, physics and math.

Regional middle school and high school tournaments are taking place across the country from January through March. Preliminary rounds will be held throughout April for all regional champions to determine the top 32 teams that will participate in the Elimination Tournament of the National Finals. The Elimination Tournament will be held virtually on Saturday, May 8 for middle school teams and Saturday, May 22 for high school teams.

All teams winning regionals will receive $500 for their schools’ STEM activities. The top 32 teams will receive additional funds for their schools, depending on how far they advance through the tournament, with the top two teams receiving $5,000 for their schools.