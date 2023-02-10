Students at Marilyn Moore Middle School, 8700 Yankee Woods Drive in southeast Lincoln, recently opened their hearts to veterans by writing thank-you notes and donating needed items.

And they wanted to do more. So Trevor Shalon, seventh grade teacher at Moore, called VFW Post 131 Commander Tony Anton to see what else they could do.

Anton, in turn, placed calls to several area care centers with veteran residents, gathered suggestions, and the students were off and running.

Over 1,300 new items were collected to be distributed to the local veterans. The students collected books, games, puzzles, puzzle books, hair care items, deodorant, magazines, dental care items, lotion, bar soap, body wash, shaving items, toilet paper and facial tissue.

“It was an overwhelming response,” Anton said.

Members of VFW Post/Auxiliary 131 of Lincoln picked up the donations and delivered them to veterans at eight local care centers, Victory Park, individual veterans and the Fisher House in Omaha.

In all, the project benefited over 160 veterans.