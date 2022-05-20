Monson named Educator of the Month

John C. Maxwell, a No. 1 New York Times bestselling author, leadership expert, coach and speaker, says “People don't care how much you know until they know how much you care.”

Leadership Harbor couldn’t agree more and has named Jessica Monson, a first grade teacher at Pyrtle Elementary School who shows students in many ways that she cares about them, as Educator of the Month.

"Mrs. Monson went above and beyond to make accommodations for our son in the beginning of his long, medically challenged road," said her nominator. "Yes, I know teachers are supposed to make all kids feel welcome. But she did more than that for Gaige. There were so many unknowns when we began this journey. She was always willing to take the extra step to help us make sure he was taken care of at school. We will be forever grateful for how she treated him. He will even tell you himself how accepted he felt, and for him that's a hard battle some days."

Chris Hansen of Leadership Harbor added this at the award ceremony: "From all of us at Leadership Harbor and our partners, your students and colleagues, congratulations Mrs. Monson. Our community is better because of the leader you are in and outside of your school."

Leadership Harbor accepts nominations for the Educator of the Month award from students past and present, parents, administrators and peers/colleagues of outstanding leaders in education. From the classroom to the office, the cafeteria to the bus, specialists and paras to custodians and everyone in between - great leaders deserve recognition.

If you know of an educator who is a leader, someone making a difference in and for our community, you can nominate him/her at www.leadershipharbor.com/educator.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0