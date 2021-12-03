Michelle Reinke named Educator of the Month

John F Kennedy once said, "Leadership and learning are indispensable to each other."

Leadership Harbor of Lincoln could not agree more and is accepting nominations of outstanding leaders in education from students (past and present), parents, administrators and peers/colleagues for Educator of the Month recognition.

Leadership Harbor has named Michelle Reinke, coordinator at Eastridge Elementary School, as its first Educator of the Month for the 2021-22 School Year.

"Michelle always takes time to listen and support her colleagues, both as a teacher and as an individual," said a peer who nominated Reinke. "She is a true servant leader - she listens, asks questions, follows up and follows through. She leads by doing and working right next to all other educators. Michelle makes us better, and not just at our jobs. She invests her time in people (students AND colleagues) to enrich the lives around her."

"From all of us at Leadership Harbor, our partners, your students and colleagues, congratulations, Michelle," said Chris Hansen, a spokesman for Leadership Harbor. "Our community is better because of the leader you are in and outside of Eastridge Elementary."