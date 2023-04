Each child born in Nebraska in 2022 will receive $50 in a NEST 529 College Savings account as directed by the Meadowlark Act.

Families of eligible babies will receive a letter from the state treasurer announcing their qualification for the Meadowlark Savings Pledge. The children can use the contribution for education expenses when the time comes for them to go to college. In addition to Nebraska colleges and universities, funds can be used for technical, trade and vocational schools.

College tuition and costs continue to increase at, and above, the rate of inflation. Since 2010, published in-state tuition and fees at public four-year institutions have increased by 10 percent.

For families who welcomed a baby in 2022, the Meadowlark Program could be the beginning of their children’s educational savings journey. As college expenses continue to increase, it is important that families start saving sooner rather than later. Meadowlark, combined with a NEST 529 account, is an easy way to help loved ones take flight toward their dreams.

NEST 529 College Saving Plan

Meadowlark can be the beginning of a college savings path. But families should open their own NEST 529 account to start building for their children’s futures today. A NEST 529 account gives families the ability to make routine contributions that can be put to work to help a child achieve her/his aspirations.

Key features include:

- Flexibility—A NEST 529 account can be opened in just 10 minutes. Families can manage everything easily online, from contributing and reallocating funds to making their investment selections.

- Tax benefits—Tax-advantaged savings include a Nebraska state tax deduction, tax-deferred growth and tax-free qualified withdrawals. Account owners in Nebraska are eligible for an annual state income tax deduction of up to $10,000 for NEST 529 contributions or $5,000 if married filing separately.

- Investment options—Families can customize their investment portfolio to fit risk tolerance, time frame and savings goals. Saving is made even easier with automatic contributions from bank accounts or paychecks.

- Diverse Fund Families—NEST offers quality funds from multiple fund families including Vanguard, T. Rowe Price and others.

The state treasurer serves as the program trustee. All investments, including the portfolio structure offered through the NEST 529 Plan, are vetted and approved by the Nebraska Investment Council.

Visit NEST529.com to learn more about the benefits of a NEST 529 College Savings Plan. For more information on the Meadowlark Program, go to NEST529.com/Meadowlark.