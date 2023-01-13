Marshall to perform Beethoven's 'Diabelli Variations' Jan. 25

UNL Glenn Korff School of Music guest artist Eldred Marshall will present a solo piano recital at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, in Westbrook Recital Hall room 119.

Marshall’s program is titled “Beethoven’s Costume Party – The Diabelli Variations” and features Ludwig van Beethoven’s monumental “Diabelli Variations.”

The program also includes Austin Simonds’ “Aurora Winter” and Bach’s "French Overture in B minor, BWV 831."

Marshall began studying piano at age 6 and played in public by age 7. His prodigious and inquisitive mind allowed him to master large swaths of the piano repertoire quickly, as well as consistently win top prizes in the competitions he entered as a child. By age 16, he debuted with the Victor Valley Symphony Orchestra, playing Brahm’s "Piano Concerto No. 2 in B-flat Major." Before entering Yale University, where he graduated with honors with a B.A. in political science, he had already performed all over the U.S.

He earned his Doctor of Musical Arts in piano performance from the University of North Texas in 2018. Additionally, he earned three Master of Music degrees from Southern Methodist University in piano (2011), organ (2012) and orchestral conducting (2013).

The critically acclaimed pianist has performed internationally in Spain, Italy, the Republic of San Marino, Belgium, Germany, Romania, Bulgaria, the Ukraine, the People’s Republic of China and Canada. He has performed the entire cycle of 32 Piano Sonatas of Beethoven in public, from memory, as a concentrated series twice, once in Portland in 2007 and in San Francisco in 2008. In the 2021-2022 season, he performed a tour of Beethoven’s “Diabelli Variations.”

He presently serves as the artist-in-residence/associate director of music at First United Methodist Church of Garland, Texas, where he is founder and curator of the West Avenue B Community Concert Series. He is also the artistic director/conductor of the Mansfield Philharmonic Orchestra and the music director/conductor of the Music Ministry Conservatory Choir.

The concert is free and open to the public.