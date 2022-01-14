Marks to present 'G is for Goldberg' concerts

“But the piece is also known just as much for its compositional achievements and represents unparalleled writing in Baroque counterpoint,” Marks said. “It is performed on piano, harpsichord and organ, but rarely ever on all three by the same person in the same week. Hearing the piece even once is a rare treat; this is a unique opportunity to hear the different aspects of it that each instrument brings out and how the performer responds differently to each.”

In addition to the Goldberg Variations, the program includes Bach’s Fantasia in G Major (organ only) and Two Preludes and Fugues in G Major from “Well Tempered Clavier” (harpsichord and piano only).

An active proponent of new music, Marks has premiered a number of commissioned organ works. His performances have garnered him top prizes in competitions, including the Arthur Poister Competition, the San Marino Competition, the Fort Wayne Competition and the Mader Competition.