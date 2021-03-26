Malone named Top 50 Kids Coach by U.S. Kids Golf

Dave Malone, from Pine Lake Junior Golf Academy in Lincoln, has been honored as a Top 50 Kids Coach by U.S. Kids Golf.

The award recognizes coaches who have excelled in developing players, fostering a positive environment and using the best available resources to help advance their students.

The Top 50 Kids Coaches of 2020 includes golf professionals from 24 states and three international countries. Each year, award recipients include coaches who work at public, private, resort and municipal courses.

“A good coach teaches golf. A great coach instills a love of golf. These are great coaches, the best,” said Dan Van Horn, president and founder of U.S. Kids Golf. “To make learning exciting and fun is a gift, and we’re excited to honor these coaches as the best of the best in bringing young players into the game.”