Malcolm students win VFW Voice of Democracy scholarships

Madysen L. Wall, a ninth grade student at Malcolm High School, was named the VFW Harris-Fraley Post 131 and Auxiliary first-place winner in the 2022-2023 Voice of Democracy Scholarship program.

Two 10th graders at Malcolm placed second and third: Meren V. Benischek and Paige N. Binczik, respectively.

“The Voice of Democracy competition provides high school students with the opportunity to speak out on freedom and democracy,” says VFW Post 131 Commander Tony Anton. “The program has been popular and successful since its beginning in 1947, and we’re proud to keep offering it to America’s young people.”

The Voice of Democracy is a worldwide audio-essay competition that requires entrants to write and record a three- to five-minute essay on a patriotic-based theme. “Why is the Veteran Important?” was this year’s theme.

Around 40,000 students from across the U.S. participate in the competition each year, and VFW awards more than $2.1 million in scholarships every year.