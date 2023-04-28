Students from the sixth grade A team at Scott Middle School will host the 10th annual Make a Difference Fair Thursday, May 4, in the school’s gym.

The event is open to the public, and the students are hoping people will come and learn about problems that occur in our community and around the world. Students will have multiple booths set up to educate the public about an organization that helps others in need.

The students are hoping that visitors will make a small donation to the organization of their choice. Sixth-graders at Scott have raised over $80,000 for many nonprofits in our community and around the world through this project.

The Make a Difference Fair continues the 6A team’s year-long effort to focus on people who help others and make a difference. Teachers and students encourage each other throughout the school year to find ways to make a positive impact on others.

The Lincoln Public Schools sixth-grade Humanities curriculum requires students to create a civil action project during the school year. The project at Scott started in January, when over 200 students held Zoom meetings with nonprofit organizations to learn about their commitments to people and animals in need.

After the presentations, students chose one social issue to research in depth, spent weeks learning everything they could about the problem and then wrote a research paper to help further educate their classmates. After completing their paper, students chose a nonprofit organization to support.

Students were then placed in groups to create a presentation to educate the public about their social issue and to persuade others to make a difference through donations and/or volunteering.

Sully Walker, a sixth grader at Scott, researched Tetralogy of Fallot, a heart disease affecting around 1 in 2,518 infants born each year. He chose the topic because his brother was born with the disease and wants to educate more people about what it is and how people can help. Sully is supporting “Heart Heroes,” a local organization that provides education, support and even super hero capes to those affected by the disease. Sully said that he hopes to bring more awareness to this disease because more people are affected by it than by cancer.

“To make a difference in the world or even just someone’s life, you just need to care," said Anna Olberding, a 10th-grader at Lincoln Southwest High School. "We’ve been told constantly that our generation can change the world, and I feel like the Make a Difference Fair is one way to do that. I felt lucky that I had the opportunity to be a part of this life-changing experience, and I know many of my peers would agree. The Make a Difference project and fair inspired me to find more ways I can make a positive impact on our society.”

For more information, contact Eric Nelson (enelson@lps.org) or Debbie Beran (dberan@lps.org). Visit the MAD website for student testimonials, project history, curriculum connections and project recognition: https://sites.google.com/class.lps.org/make-a-difference-project/home.