Maddox inducted into Psi Chi International Honor Society

Wheaton College (Illinois) student Sydney Maddox of Lincoln was recently inducted into Psi Chi International Honor Society.

This honor was announced by the Psychology Department as part of Wheaton College's Honors Convocation. Psi Chi recognizes and promotes excellence in the science and application of psychology.

The Psychology Department teaches traditional theoretical, empirical and applied areas of psychology and clinical psychology that enable students to gain insights into understanding human behavior.

Wheaton College is a coeducational Christian liberal arts college. For more information, visit wheaton.edu.

