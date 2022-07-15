Lyon receives scholarship for exchange program in Germany

CIEE, a nonprofit study abroad and intercultural exchange organization, has named Noah Lyon, an upcoming senior at Lincoln East High School, one of 250 American high school students from across the United States to be awarded the prestigious Congress-Bundestag Youth Exchange (CBYX) Scholarship for the 2022-2023 academic year.

CBYX is a bi-lateral exchange program co-sponsored by the U.S. Department of State and German Bundestag (Parliament).

As a CBYX scholar, Lyon will spend the academic year in Germany living with a host family, attending a German high school, and participating in a language and cultural training program to gain a better understanding of German culture, language and everyday life.

In addition, he will visit the German Bundestag, meet with American and German government officials, participate in intercultural seminars, and explore the country through excursions to nearby cities and historical sites.

German students also come to live and study in the U.S. to promote the same level of understanding on both sides of the Atlantic. Since its inception in 1983, the program has allowed more than 27,000 students to expand their intercultural understanding, strengthen their leadership skills and become global citizens.

For more information about CBYX, visit exchanges.state.gov/cbyx or contact CIEE at 800-448-9944. German language skills are not required to apply for the scholarship. To learn more about hosting an international high school exchange student coming to the Lincoln for the 2022-2023 academic year, visit www.ciee.org/host-families.