The Lux Center for the Arts awarded 40 students from all 26 of Lincoln's Title 1 schools with $500 scholarships Jan. 21 at Lux's annual Art Scholar Ceremony in O’Donnell Auditorium at Nebraska Wesleyan University.

Thirty of the 40 winning students attended the ceremony, as well as approximately 75 family members and friends who came to see the scholars receive their awards. Liana Sandin, of the Pearle Francis Finigan Foundation, helped award the certificates along with Lux Executive Director Joe Shaw.

Each recipient received an award certificate, T-shirt and bag filled with art supplies to take home. After the ceremony, students and their families spent the afternoon at the Lux exploring the facilities and participating in various free, hands-on art activities.

The winning students were selected by their school’s art teachers based on their artistic ability and the possibility for this scholarship to be transformative in their lives. With the scholarship, these students will be able to take almost a year’s worth of classes at the Lux.

“It is one area where we are succeeding at providing art classes to a diverse group of children, and we’ve been doing it every year since 2017,” said Shaw. “We started this program five years ago with 12 scholarships, and the number of scholarships we have been able to provide has increased each year since. This year, in 2023, we are awarding 40 scholarships, all thanks to the generosity of the Pearle Francis Finigan Foundation and the Pace Woods Foundation.”

Lux has provided need-based scholarships for students to take art classes for many years.

“The Art Scholar Program was developed as a way to be more proactive and intentional about the way we offer opportunities for creative learning and development,” said Chrissy LaMaster, Lux director of learning and engagement.

For more information about the Lux Art Scholar Program, contact LaMaster at chrissy@luxcenter.org or call 402-466-8692.