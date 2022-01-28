Lux Art Scholars named for 2022

On Sunday, Jan. 23, the Lux Center for the Arts awarded 37 Lincoln Public Schools students with $500 scholarships through the LUX Art Scholar Program.

Each award recipient received a certificate, t-shirt, and kit of painting and drawing supplies to take home. Plus, they got to enjoy an afternoon with their families exploring the Lux and participating in various art activities.

The winning students were selected by their school’s art teachers, based on their artistic ability and the possibility for this scholarship to be transformative in their lives. With the scholarship, these students will be able to take almost a year’s worth of classes at the Lux.

The Lux Art Scholar program is generously supported by the Pearle Francis Finigan Foundation and the Pace Woods Foundation. It is also made possible by funds donated by people in the Lincoln community who believe in the value of teaching our youth how to express their creative energy in a positive way. Research shows that visual art can be a valuable alternative language for self-expression and helps build self-confidence and creative problem-solving skills. These benefits can reach far beyond the art classroom and have a positive lasting impact on a child's well-being.

The LUX Art Scholar program helps sustain Lux’s mission and helps create the next generation of artists and creative leaders in our community. For more information about the program, contact Education Director Gwendolyn Lopez at gwendolyn@Luxcenter.org or call 402-466-8692, ext. 12.

