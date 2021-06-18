LSW students to perform in International Thespian Festival

Lincoln Southwest is among 13 high schools selected to perform on the main stage at the International Thespian Festival (ITF) June 22-25 in an all-virtual format.

Produced by the Educational Theatre Association (EdTA), the festival celebrates students' achievements in the performing arts.

The invitation to the main stage is a huge honor for International Thespian Society students. High-caliber productions from across the country are screened each year, and only the best receive this honor.

Directed by Lincoln Southwest Theater Director Bob Henrichs, the Silver Hawk students will perform Disney's "Newsies: The Broadway Musical," based on the Disney film written by Bob Tzudiker and Noni White.

In addition to viewing main stage performances, drama students and their teachers can participate in more than 40 workshops, interact with 60-plus colleges in a unified college fair and audition process, and meet with industry leaders and Broadway professionals.

For more information, visit itf.schooltheatre.org.

