LSO to perform 'Happy Birthday Beethoven' family concert

Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra will present its family concert, "Happy Birthday Beethoven," at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 24, at Nebraska Wesleyan University’s O’Donnell Auditorium.

Led by Music Director Edward Polochick, the program will present a new script featuring selections from Beethoven's music. Including iconic favorites such as the opening theme from the Fifth Symphony and the “Ode to Joy” melody from the Ninth, the program will take audiences on a journey to learn about how musical elements portray emotion in music.

Actor William Shomos will return to the LSO stage as narrator. LSO’s second horn, Kaylene Beal, wrote and compiled the script.

“When I first began drafts for Happy Birthday Beethoven, I wanted to use as much of Beethoven’s scores as possible. The show is about 85% music, which is a terrific, universal way to communicate with all audiences,” said Beal. “The concept came together by combining a birthday party with ‘Ode to Joy’ as the theme. The narrator invites the audience to the party, and together, everyone experiences the musical elements—like dynamics and tempos and keys—that make Beethoven’s music so emotional.”

Concert tickets are available online at www.lincolnsymphony.com or by phone at 402-476-2211.

"Happy Birthday Beethoven" will also be presented as LSO’s Young People’s Concert, an annual children’s concert offered to all fourth through sixth graders in Lincoln and surrounding areas. Nearly 5,000 students and teachers have attended the event in past years. This season, schools will have the opportunity to attend the Young People’s Concert in person at the Lied Center for Performing Arts or virtually via livestream or recording. In many cases, this experience is a first opportunity to hear a live symphony orchestra.

Additionally, LSO works in cooperation with Lincoln Public Schools to provide lesson plans for teachers to incorporate into their classroom curriculum. For more information on the Young People’s Concerts, contact LSO Community Partnerships Manager Hannah Bell at Hannah@lincolnsymphony.com or visit https://lincolnsymphony.com/young-peoples-concerts/.

In an effort to make all LSO concerts financially accessible, LSO’s family concert tickets are available for only $10 for adults and $5 for youth under age 17, inclusive of all ticketing and facility fees. These affordable ticket prices are made possible by the Lienemann Charitable Foundation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0