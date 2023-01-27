LSO participates in Link Up program: The Orchestra Sings

In collaboration with Carnegie Hall, Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra is participating in Link Up: The Orchestra Sings, a music education program provided by Carnegie Hall’s Weill Music Institute (WMI).

"Over the years, LSO has had an excellent working relationship with the music teachers at Lincoln Public Schools, as we have explored a variety of educational programs for our Young People's Concerts,” says LSO Executive Director Barbara Zach Lee. “It is especially exciting this year to bring this nationally recognized program to Lincoln; our advisory group of teachers worked with the Link Up materials to create customized lesson plans to prepare the students. We're excited to hear how the students learn from this special participatory program, unique from anything we've done in the past."

Students participating in the Link Up curriculum will attend a culminating concert, LSO’s Young People’s Concerts, on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at the Lied Center for Performing Arts, where they will sing and play the recorder with the orchestra from their seats. This experience often serves as students’ first concert and provides them with the opportunity to apply the musical concepts they have studied. The concert will also be presented as part of LSO’s Family Series Sunday, Feb. 5 at 2 p.m. in O’Donnell Auditorium at Nebraska Wesleyan University.

For more than 35 years, Link Up has paired orchestras with students in grades 3-5 at schools in their local communities to explore orchestral repertoire and fundamental musical skills, including creative work and composition, through a hands-on music curriculum. Link Up addresses the urgent need for music instruction and resources by providing a free, high quality, year-long curriculum that teachers can implement, along with classroom materials, online video and audio resources, and the professional development and support necessary to make the program an engaging experience for students.

LSO is one of over 100 national and international organizations chosen for this program. Since 2003, Carnegie Hall has partnered with professional, community and university orchestras across the U.S. and around the world to support their existing education programs and strengthen their partnerships with local schools. In 2022-2023, Link Up is partnering with sites in the U.S., as well as in China, Canada, Colombia, Spain, Kenya, New Zealand, Poland and Japan to serve approximately 450,000 students and teachers globally. Visit carnegiehall.org/LinkUp for a complete list of participants and further details.

Tickets for all LSO Family Concerts are priced at $10 for adults and $5 for children. Tickets can be ordered online at www.lincolnsymphony.com or by calling LSO at 402-476-2211.

To stay current with symphony events, follow Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter – and remember to use #LSOLove when sharing your personal concert experiences.