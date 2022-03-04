LSO announces 2021-22 Young Artist winner: Paige Michaud

Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra has named flutist Paige Michaud as its Young Artist Competition winner for the 2021-22 season.

Michaud will perform François Devienne’s "Concerto No. 7 in E minor" as part of LSO’s Pops Series concert, “LSO Goes to Hollywood,” Saturday, March 19, at 7:30 p.m. As winner of the LSO Young Artist Competition, Michaud receives the title of LSO Young Artist Winner for the 2021-22 season, publicity and exposure, a private coaching with LSO Music Director Edward Polochick and a cash prize.

“Paige’s playing was beautifully shaped and clean. It was super easy on the ears!" said Clark Potter, LSO’s principal viola and member of the Young Artist Competition judging panel. "We heard many fine players who easily could have won the competition, but she was a consensus pick with the panel.”

A poised and dynamic flutist, Michaud has performed in master classes with prestigious flutists around the world including Daniel Carlo, Sergio Pallottelli and Matthieu Gauci-Ancelin of the Berlin Philharmonic. In addition to regular local performances in and around Omaha, Michaud performed at the 2019 Chicago Flute Festival, the 2020 Longy School of Music Flute Festival in Boston and the 2021 Flauti al Castello Festival in Anghiari, Tuscany, Italy.

The youngest competitors in the field, Michaud and her piano partner, Yimeng Xu, won first place at the 2021 Puerto Rico International Collaborative Piano Competition with their polished performance of music by Samuel Zyman and Amy Beach.

Michaud is a student of Dr. Christine Beard at the University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO), where she is a junior pursuing a Bachelor of Music Performance degree. She is the current Rotating Principal of the Heartland Philharmonic Orchestra, former principal flute in UNO’s Symphonic Wind Ensemble, and is a core member of the Heartland Community Flute Choir, the latter of which has been selected to perform a new commission by Julia Wolfe at the 2022 National Flute Association Convention.

In addition to her many successes as a performer and a passionate proponent of women’s issues, diversity, equity and inclusion, Michaud's article, “Misogyny in Mozart: Is Le Nozze di Figaro Truly About Figaro?” was published in the Summer 2021 edition of the Nebraska Music Teacher Association newsletter.

This year, 11 music students under age 20 participated in LSO’s Young Artist Competition, funded in part by the J. Edmund and Thelma D. Miller Fund at the Lincoln Community Foundation.

Past Young Artist Competition winners have included Richelle Shi, pianist from Illinois; Jonah Payne, percussionist from Lincoln; Derek Hwang, cellist from Sioux City, Iowa; Isabella Amador, violinist from Omaha; and William White, trombonist from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Young musicians interested in entering next year’s Young Artist Competition may visit lincolnsymphony.com/young-artist-competition to learn more about application requirements and deadlines. To stay current with symphony events, follow Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

