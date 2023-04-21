Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra will perform an enchanting family concert, “LSO and the Giant Puppets,” at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 23, at Nebraska Wesleyan University’s O’Donnell Auditorium.

Dylan Shelton of River City Puppets has developed a brand-new production with storyteller Paul Strickland. The Hungry, Hungry Bookworm tells the story of librarians who are on the hunt for a story-eating bookworm. With help from the orchestra, they strive to replace the stories before they’re all gone. Giant puppets, music and masterful storytelling come together in this show.

“It is a great pleasure to welcome back Dylan Shelton to present this wonderful story,” said LSO Music Director Edward Polochick. “With the help of the orchestra, the story is performed to classical music favorites, including Saint-Saëns’ 'Danse Macabre,' Strauss’ 'Pizzicato Polka,' J.S. Bach’s 'Air on a G String' and the Finale from Stravinsky’s 'Firebird' ballet.”

Shelton and Strickland will also perform in several Lincoln schools and libraries, including the Loren C. Eiseley Branch Library, at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 22.

Tickets for all LSO Family Concerts are specially priced at $10 for adults and $5 for children. Tickets can be ordered online at www.lincolnsymphony.com or by calling LSO at 402-476-2211.

