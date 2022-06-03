 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LSE Class of '82 reunion Aug. 19-20

The Lincoln Southeast High School Class of 1982 will celebrate its 40th class reunion Aug. 19-20.

On Friday, Aug. 19, at 6:30 p.m., class members will meet in the Railyard entertainment district in the Haymarket. Food and drinks are on your own.

On Saturday, Aug. 20, a tour of Lincoln Southeast at 10 a.m. and golf at Pioneers Golf Course are scheduled for those interested. The reunion will close with a party at Rosie’s Sports Bar & Grill (south location, 1501 Center Park Road) beginning at 7 p.m. A buffet and cash bar will be available, along with live entertainment by Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal from 9-11 p.m.

Classmates should register online using this link: https://myevent.com/LSEClassof198240threunion. For more information, contact Jody (Niebuhr) Cameron at camskid@aol.com.

