LPS Supervisor of Music Amy Holloman will be the keynote speaker at the Lincoln Music Teachers Association General Membership Kick Off on Wednesday, Sept. 13, from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the Unitarian Church, 6300 A St.

Holloman will present “What’s Happening in Music at LPS.” Guests may attend by registering at the “Contact Us” button at www.LMTA.info. Lunch will be provided by LMTA.

Founded in 1942, LMTA’s mission is to provide quality music instruction, continuing education and mutual support among members and their students, and community outreach to promote the arts. Its motto is “Revere Excellence.” LMTA welcomes teachers from all disciplines.

LMTA is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) corporation. Monetary and instrument donations may be tax deductible. For more information on joining, to make a donation, to become a Music Outreach teacher, partner or nominate a student in need for lessons, go to www.LMTA.info. Checks made payable to LMTA may also be sent to: LMTA Music Outreach Program, 6710 Wildrye Rd., Lincoln, NE 68521.