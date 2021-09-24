LPS Superintendent Joel discusses issues in divided community

“One of the things we knew was that we couldn’t let our kids be the spreaders of COVID, because we couldn’t let those surges occur in our classrooms.”

Joel compared the success of bringing students back to the classrooms last fall, with no spread of the virus, to the fact that New York City was not able to bring students back to its classrooms until two weeks ago in the Empire State.

“I really do think that the most important thing that we can do is to keep our schools open, depoliticize what we’re trying to do as a city, and just let the folks that know a whole lot more about this than I do make good decisions and give us good guidance and good advice,” said Joel, who is a Long Island, New York native.

When it came to good decisions, guidance and advice, Joel was referring to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department and the CDC.

“A question that comes up is, ‘Is it fair to put it on the backs of kids and teachers obeying a mask mandate to save the lives of those unvaccinated?’ I don’t know the answer to that,” said Joel. “But I do know that we haven’t had a surge this year, and we haven’t had to close a classroom. And every one of the kids that has acquired the virus did it outside of school when they took off their masks. So we know that six and one-half hours a day, they’re not going to spread it.”

The author, Tim Brusnahan, is program chair for the Lincoln Executive Club and employed by Marco.

