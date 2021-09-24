LPS Superintendent Joel discusses issues in divided community

Teaching our youth and providing a safe public environment in which to do it is a challenge in itself, especially during a worldwide pandemic that does not seem to want to go away. But adding politics to the situation is another added challenge that undermines the process.
“Leaders throughout the city of Lincoln, the state and the country are facing some of the toughest times we’ve ever faced,” said Lincoln Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Steve Joel in his annual visit to the Executive Club on Monday at the Hilton Garden Inn in downtown Lincoln. “The reality of it is from a political standpoint right now, we are nation divided, a state divided, a city divided, and I’ve never experienced it in my 36 years as a superintendent.”
Joel’s tone and the content of his words exemplified his frustration with the situation. In his years as a superintendent in Nebraska, he has experienced excruciating situations, from immigration raids in Grand Island that tore the community apart to the tragic fire in 2011 that destroyed the LPS district office early in his tenure in Lincoln.
“I’ve never experienced the anger and the discourse that people have about virtually everything,” continued Joel, who came to the LPS position in 2010, prior to 10 years at the Grand Island school district. “There is simply no common agreement to even disagree respectfully. It’s ‘I’m right, you’re wrong, and we’re going to do something about it.’”
Joel brought up an example of a “one-woman protest” at Northeast High School from a mother who was unhappy with a homecoming event at the school. Then he pivoted toward what has transpired with school board meetings for LPS, of which used to be short meetings finishing inside of an hour and have now turned into three-hour events, according to Joel.
“I literally have to be walked out to my car now with security because of some of the agitation that we have about some of the decisions that we make,” he said before explaining the negative acceptance of mask mandates.
”It’s not normal for anybody, and certainly not normal for parents that believe that mask mandates are a violation of civil liberties, and it’s ‘we’re suffocating our kids with their own carbon dioxide’ or ‘vaccinations are unproven,’” Joel said. “All of those things that you hear, that’s what we’re trying to fight through so we can keep our kids in school.”
Joel said that LPS was one of the first districts in the state to go to a mask mandate last year.
“And by doing that, we were able to keep our schools open the whole time,” he said. “In fact, we didn’t even have to close a classroom.”
Besides keeping the students safe behind the masks, Joel said it was important to avoid the spread of the virus.
“One of the things we knew was that we couldn’t let our kids be the spreaders of COVID, because we couldn’t let those surges occur in our classrooms.”
Joel compared the success of bringing students back to the classrooms last fall, with no spread of the virus, to the fact that New York City was not able to bring students back to its classrooms until two weeks ago in the Empire State.
“I really do think that the most important thing that we can do is to keep our schools open, depoliticize what we’re trying to do as a city, and just let the folks that know a whole lot more about this than I do make good decisions and give us good guidance and good advice,” said Joel, who is a Long Island, New York native.
When it came to good decisions, guidance and advice, Joel was referring to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department and the CDC.
“A question that comes up is, ‘Is it fair to put it on the backs of kids and teachers obeying a mask mandate to save the lives of those unvaccinated?’ I don’t know the answer to that,” said Joel. “But I do know that we haven’t had a surge this year, and we haven’t had to close a classroom. And every one of the kids that has acquired the virus did it outside of school when they took off their masks. So we know that six and one-half hours a day, they’re not going to spread it.”
The author, Tim Brusnahan, is program chair for the Lincoln Executive Club and employed by Marco.