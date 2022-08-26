LPS Superintendent Gausman happy to return to Lincoln

It’s been 26 years since Dr. Paul Gausman lived in Lincoln, but for a lifelong Husker fan and University of Nebraska-Lincoln alum, he’s quite tickled to be back “home.”

“In my short time here, I’ve really been impressed with Lincoln and what’s been accomplished in the Lincoln Public Schools district,” said Gausman, the new Lincoln Public Schools superintendent who was introduced to Executive Club members Monday at their weekly luncheon at the downtown Graduate Hotel. “There are so many great things going on here because Steve Joel was a heckuva great leader. He did such a great job in the 12 years he was here as superintendent.

“I’ve got to come in here and take where we are and what we are doing, which is doing a lot of things very well. But we owe it to you all that invest so much in the school district to return that investment with great programs and achievement. That’s my goal,” Gausman said on the sixth day of class in his first semester on the job.

Even though his first day on duty as superintendent was July 1, Gausman and his wife Suzi had moved to town in May after they found a house that she liked and fulfilled her requirements.

“My requirement when buying a house in Lincoln is that it is close to Runza, Valentino’s, Amigos, Goodcents and DaVinci’s,” said Gausman, who graduated from UNL with a Bachelor of Music Education degree. “Because I tell you what, when you live here as a college student and you enjoy those fine dining restaurants, and then you leave for 26 years, you really want to be back at those places.”

He said his father, who earned a track scholarship and also played basketball for the Huskers, was the first to attend UNL and that started a trend that the Gausmans could not seem to break.

“We’ve all gone to UNL – my sisters, my brother and my own kids. My family has not realized that there are other colleges you might attend. So this to me, Lincoln, was always just a wonderful place to be. However, I did not follow in my father’s athletic steps,” said Gausman, who also holds a Doctorate in Educational Leadership from the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota, an Education Specialist degree in Educational Leadership from the University of Sioux Falls (South Dakota), and a Master of Science degree in Educational Administration and Supervision from UNO. “I’m a musician. I’m a drummer and percussionist. Not an athlete.”

This kind of focus on uniqueness is not lost on Gausman. He embraces the differences that make up the LPS district. He likes what he sees here and looks toward the present and future missions of the district as a whole.

“It’s important to remind ourselves who we are as a school district. This district is different than when I went to school here and driving from Fremont to Lincoln,” said Gausman, who grew up in Fremont before his college days in Lincoln. “The makeup of the district is very different. First of all, it was much smaller then and it’s big now, and we are really a global school district, and I want to continue to remind us of that. We have kids literally moving into the district every day, every week if not every day, from all over the world.”

Gausman asked the question of the audience, “Do you know how many languages are spoken in Lincoln Public Schools?” After a few low-ball guesses, he responded that 134 languages are spoken in Lincoln’s schools as of last Friday. In further study of the number, he compared it to the 350 languages spoken around the world, depending on how you dissect dialect differences.

Prior to coming to LPS this year, Gausman spent the past 14 school years as superintendent for the Sioux City Community School district in Iowa, where he led the district to unprecedented successful graduation rates from less than 72% to better than 91% when he left. He said the key to realizing that rate increase was two-fold – establishing efficient pre-school programs, and putting in place robust programs for career pathways for high school students similar to what LPS does with The Career Academy.

Before Sioux City, Gausman spent 10 years in South Dakota school districts, and prior to that he taught music in the Millard School District at Millard West High School in Omaha.