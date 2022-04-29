LPS Music Festival to showcase local musicians today

The Lincoln Public Schools Tri-M Music Honor Society chapters are working together to host the fourth annual LPS Music Festival on the practice fields south of East High School today, April 30, from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The outdoor event will feature student performances from all six LPS high schools along with several community groups including PANgea, Los Mariachis de la Ciudad Estrella, The Red Keys a cappella group, and Northeast High alum Jadyn Keller.

“This is an opportunity to highlight the strong musicians we have in our community in a fun, casual and inclusive environment,” said Nicole Shively, staff sponsor and East High School assistant director of bands. “This event caters toward talent show-esque musical performances rather than serious solo and ensemble performances. Students from around the school district auditioned in March and are eager to perform.”

Tickets for the event can be purchased for $5 online or $6 cash at the door. All proceeds will be donated back to the LPS Music Department to help purchase new instruments for beginning band and string students at LPS.

There will be silent auction items for people to bid on and merchandise for sale. Mary Ellen's BBQ and New Day Smoothies & Coffee food trucks will be at the event, and bottled water will be available for purchase.

Everyone is encouraged to come and go as they please and bring their own lawn chairs or blankets.

The approximate performance times are as follows:

11 a.m. - Los Mariachis de la Ciudad Estrella

11:30 a.m. - Vivian Dao

11:35 a.m. - Larry Li

11:40 a.m. - Berkley Nielsen

11:45 a.m. - Dre Mimick

11:55 a.m. - Jack McCarter

Noon - Ellie Baumert and Tyler Strover

12:15 p.m. - Guys Across the Street

12:25 p.m. - Jadyn Keller

12:50 p.m. - The Red Keys

1:05 p.m. - Addison Stelzer and Jack Thielen

1:15 p.m. - Nicholas Li

1:25 p.m. - The Wax Museum

1:35 p.m. - Harper and Aderha

1:40 p.m. - Lydia Atim

1:45 p.m. - Sento Nel Corre

1:55 p.m. - Jay & the Jiblets

2:05 p.m. - Ella Swank and Eli Shane

2:10 p.m. - Hannah Robb

2:15 p.m. - The Fast Fingers

2:20 p.m. - Too Many Kazoos

2:50 p.m. - Pangea

Purchase your tickets online at http://lpsmusicfestival.seatyourself.biz/. Gates open at 10:30 a.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0