LPS Learning Lunch to focus on science Wednesday

“How Does Science Really Work? Dogs and Turnips” is the topic of the next Lincoln Public Schools Learning Lunch presentation at noon Wednesday, April 20. A question-and-answer session will follow around 12:30 p.m.

Bring your lunch and attend in-person in the Boardroom at the District Office, 5905 O St., or join in virtually via Zoom.

In the wake of the pandemic, science has been placed under the microscope. Engage in an activity with LPS Science Curriculum Specialist Betsy Barent that will deepen your understanding about what science is and what it isn't.

For more information and the complete Learning Lunch lineup, visit https://home.lps.org/communications/learning-lunch/.

