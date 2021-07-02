Local youth named winners at Biznovator Camp

Aspiring local youth entrepreneurs were named winners at the Lincoln Biznovator Camp June 14-18 at Southeast Community College’s Jack J. Huck Continuing Education Center, 301 S. 68th St. Place.
The experiential camp is designed for creative, innovative, tech-savvy and curious kids ages 10-13 who are eager to make a difference with their ideas while having fun. Camp was led by Juan P. Casimiro, an international expert on youth empowerment, entrepreneurship, education and mindfulness.
The camp included daily training, workbooks, follow-up support, a pitch competition, awards ceremony and other activities.
The award winners were:
1st place-Jace Thomas of Omaha (won $250 seed capital);
2nd place-Eveline Ungery of Lincoln ($150 seed capital);
3rd place-Aiden Schendt of Gretna ($100 seed capital);
4th place-Kendyll Jackson of Lincoln ($50 seed capital); and
5th place-Faith Atem Yung of Lincoln ($50 seed capital).
Other awards and medals given were:
Financial Analyst Award-Eveline Ungery;
Innovation Award-Jace Thomas;
Eye of the Tiger Award-Aiden Schendt;
Creative Commercial Award-Kendyll Jackson;
Team Spirit Award-Faith Atem Yung; and
Technologist Award-Jace Thomas.
Preliminary judges were Dan Badeer, Graeme Cooper, Tasha Dahlberg and Shannon Janecek-Lassek. Final judges were Rich Claussen, John Dittman, Cat Leverett and Jane Nincehelser, Mrs. Nebraska 2021.