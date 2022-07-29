Local youth are winners at State 4-H Horse Expo

Youth from Lincoln and Lancaster County were winners in several events at the 2022 State 4-H Horse Expo July 9-13 at Fonner Park in Grand Island.

Over 350 youth ages 10-18 from over 50 counties brought more than 600 horses and competed in educational and riding events.

Classes included Horse Judging, Hippology, Halter Conformation, Trail Class, Showmanship, Western Horsemanship, English and Western Pleasure, Hunter Hack, Western and English Dressage, Working Ranch Horse, Reining, Ranch Pleasure, Ranch Riding, Western Riding, Barrel Racing and Pole Bending.

Educational clinics were also available during the Expo.

LINCOLN WINNERS

Ava Smith, 14, of Lincoln, had a very good week at the State 4-H Horse Expo. Ava and her Paint mare Walk N The Wild Side were Champions in the 3-5 Year Old Halter Mare class. Ava and her Paint mare RR Gold N Diamonds were the Champions in the Junior Showmanship at Halter class.

Ava was also the Reserve Champion with RR Gold N Diamonds in the Junior Hunter Under Saddle class.

Ava is the daughter of Kandice and Cody Smith and a member of the Silver Spurs 4-H Club in Lancaster County.

Anne Cashmere, 18, also of Lincoln, and her Arabian gelding, Bravado, were Champions in the English/Western Dressage competition. Anne is the daughter of Corey and Jennifer Cashmere.

Lyra Krutak, 12, of Lincoln and her Miniature mare, Jazzy, were the Reserve Champions in the Miniature/Shetland Mare Halter class. Lyra is the daughter of Shari Hampton and a member of the Boots & Hooves 4-H Club in Lancaster County.

OTHER LANCASTER COUNTY WINNERS

The Lancaster County Horse Judging Team -- consisting of Caraline Higgins of Crete, Clara Johnson and Taylor Root of Walton, and Noah Jelinek of Waverly -- was the Champion Judging Team. Taylor was the Champion Individual Judge of the competition, while Johnson finished third, Jelinek was fourth and Higgins was the seventh place winner.

Taylor, 15, and her mare Black Hollication also were Reserve Champions in the Senior Ranch Pleasure class. She is the daughter of Roger and Angie Root.

Paige Schepers, 11, of Roca and her Miniature mare, Loomis' Smarty Jones, were Champions in the Miniature/Shetland Pony Mare Halter class.

Collin Schepers, 11, of Roca and his Miniature gelding, Oneka's Spotted Kid, were Reserve Champions in the Miniature/Shetland Pony Halter Gelding class.

Collin and Paige are the children of Aaron and Kari Schepers and are members of the Tails N Trails 4-H Club in Lancaster County.

Lillie Beach, 17, and her horse Zippin Satin Smooth were Champions in the Senior Hunter Under Saddle competition.

Kiara Eppenback of Raymond and her Miniature gelding, Lil Bit O Country Levi, were Champions in the Miniature In-Hand Trail class. Kiara is the daughter of Jeff and Shannon Epenbach and a member of the Lancaster County Silver Spurs 4-H Club.

Morgan Roof, 15, of Malcolm and her Paint mare, Exactly Made, were the Two Year Old Snaffle Bit Western Pleasure Reserve Champions.

Complete class results for the 2022 Expo are listed at 4h.unl.edu/horse-expo-results.