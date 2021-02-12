Local students win Nebraska Young Artist Awards

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts has announced winners of the 24th annual Nebraska Young Artist Awards.
The awards recognize 11th-grade students from Nebraska for their talents in visual art, dance, music, theater, and film and emerging media arts.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the day of activities originally scheduled for April 7 has been canceled. Students will receive their award by mail and will be recognized on the Hixson-Lied College's social media on April 7.
"While we are disappointed that the pandemic will prevent us from recognizing these talented students in person again this year, we are thrilled to recognize these artists from across the state," said Alfonzo Cooper Jr., director of recruitment for the college and coordinator of the awards.
"These students exemplify the pinnacles of creativity in their respective areas of interest," Cooper added. "We encourage them to continue to develop their talents in the arts."
Students applied for the recognition and submitted an example of their work. Applications were received from 115 students. Hixson-Lied College faculty members chose the winners.
Students will receive a certificate and an original piece of artwork commissioned for the event and created by a School of Art, Art History and Design printmaking student.
Following are Lincoln student award winners:
Hajer Al-Eid, Lincoln North Star, visual arts;
Stephanie Amend, Lincoln Southwest, dance;
Michael Angelbeck, home school, music;
Cathy Apolot, Lincoln Northeast, music;
Samantha Brayton, Lincoln Arts and Humanities, visual arts;
Nina Campbell, Lincoln East, visual arts;
Katie Craig, Lincoln Southeast, theatre arts;
Anna Dvorak, Lincoln Southeast, theatre arts;
Claire Ehlers, Lincoln East, music;
Hannah Farr, Lincoln North Star, music;
Yanori Ferguson, Lincoln High, music;
Marielle Hinrichs, Lincoln Southeast, music and theatre arts;
Riley Kalnins, Lincoln East, music;
Cadan Kontos, Lincoln Southeast, music;
Lena lankas, Lincoln East, dance;
Abby Lewis, Lincoln East, music;
Jaxon Luzum, Lincoln Arts and Humanities, visual arts;
Marcus McLaughlin, Lincoln High, music;
Alanis Roldan, Lincoln High, visual arts;
Zeph Siebler, Lincoln High, music.
Students from communities near Lincoln:
Xander Baker and Wyatt Daake, Waverly High School, music;
Elizabeth Rohrer, Norris High School, music.
A total of 69 students from across Nebraska were honored. For the full list of award winners, visit https://go.unl.edu/nyaa21.