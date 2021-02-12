Local students on UNMC dean's list

The University of Nebraska Medical Center has announced its fall 2020 dean’s list for students enrolled in nursing, dentistry, pharmacy and the allied health professions.
To qualify for the dean’s list, nursing and the allied health students must be enrolled in 12 or more credit hours during the semester and have a grade-point average of 3.75 or above. To qualify for the pharmacy dean’s list, students must place in the top 20 percent of their class and maintain a GPA of 3.5 or above. Dental students must be in the top 10 percent of their class for the semester.
The following students from Lincoln were honored:
Radiation Therapy - Patrick Moeller.
Radiography - Joy Glynn, Michael Gries.
College of Pharmacy - Victoria Cunning, Austin Johnson, Madeleine Koenig.
College of Nursing Omaha Division - Brooke Kreikemeier, Ay Li, Sydnie Stilley.
College of Nursing Kearney Division - Kerstin Leaf.
College of Nursing Northern Division (Norfolk) - Nora Husein, Kaci Leppky, Miranda Stott.
College of Nursing Lincoln Division - Mary Andrew, Amber Attarzadeh, Megan Blowers, Elizabeth Burks, Michelle Carpenter, Samantha Crook, Melissa DeJong, Claire Gehring, Justin Graham, Julia Haack, Savannah Hanus, Rachel Hardy, Olivia Herrera, Nora Husein, Emma Misegadis, Linh Nguyen, Irina Poplavskiy, Bayleigh Roberts, Emma Scholtes, Oksana Stadnik, Mihria Sultani, Jocelyn Tierney, Leah Wilson, Kaitlin Zvolanek.
College of Dentistry - Mandy Amberg, Logan Johnson, Carly Johnson, Samantha Nelson, Alexis Wolfe.
Students from surrounding communities:
College of Nursing Omaha Division - Leah Egeberg, Waverly.
College of Nursing Lincoln Division - Jessica Papke, Cortland; Stephanie Macke, Hickman; Hannah Gubser, Roca; and Emma Scheel, Waverly.
College of Dentistry - Amanda Engelbart, Malcolm.